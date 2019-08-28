BJP should review decision to have three Deputy CMs, says Srinivas Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president and Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad has questioned the party’s decision to have three Deputy Chief Ministers in the State.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday, he said the decision has created confusion. “There is no provision for Deputy Chief Ministers in the Constitution and I will reiterate my objection even if it has been decided by the BJP top brass,” he said.

Mr. Prasad said the party does not enjoy majority on its own in the Legislative Assembly and had to take the support of 17 rebel MLAs in order to form the government. He called upon the party to focus on the “disgruntled” MLAs without whose help it would not have come to power. “Did you have 113 MLAs on your own?” he asked, referring to the party leadership.

‘Time for administration’

He said that having formed government in the State, it would be prudent for party leaders to put aside their differences and provide able administration for the remaining term of the Assembly.

Mr. Prasad also described former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a “disgruntled MLA”, as not one of his 20 letters to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for getting works done had been acknowledged.