BJP should release list of assurances kept, says Satish Jarkiholi

April 06, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Belagavi

Satish Jarakiholi, Minister and Congress leader, has asked the NDA government at the Centre to release a list of assurances that the BJP has fulfilled in the last decade.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going around saying that he is the guarantee for the country. What he means by the word guarantee is a set of assurances for the better life of the voters. He and other leaders have made several assurances in the BJP election manifesto and in political rallies and meeting speeches. However, the party has remained beyond public scrutiny. It is time for them be accountable. They should release a list of all the promises they have kept. There have been several Modi guarantees. But we do not know what happened to them? The party should clarify,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at Congress Bhavan. “Mr. Modi, who has been critical of the schemes of the Congress government saying they will empty the state exchequer. But he has now turned around and is now saying that he is the guarantee for the country. In all his campaign meetings, he is appealing to the people to vote for his party candidates based on his guarantees. But if he is to be taken seriously, he should release the list of how many of his guarantees given by him and his party over the years,” Satish Jarkiholi said.

“Contrary to the BJP’s claims of going bankrupt, the finances of Karnataka are stable. We are not only financing the guarantee schemes, but also funding several development projects. BJP’s allegations are completely false,” he said.

The Congress leader said that Priyanka Jarkiholi, the party candidate in Chikkodi had a fair chance of winning. The voters in Chikkodi are sick and tired of BJP MP Anna Saheb Jolle. He maintains little public contact and has not performed as per the people’s expectations. During our visits to villages, we have seen that there is widespread resentment among the public about the MP. However, we are not like that. We are constantly in touch with the people. We go around the constituency at least once a week and keep interacting with the people and the people know that. That is why we are saying we have an upper hand, he said. Priyanka Jarkiholi is the Minister’s daughter.

While the Congress guarantees form a major part of the campaign, they will not be all. We will also highlight the achievements of the State government as they will have a visible effect in the elections. We will also speak of the BJP’s failures. Our overall campaign will be based on our service to the country and the district over the last 30 years, he said.

Release of water

He said that the State government is working on seeking release of water from reservoirs to scarcity-hit villages. Officers have released water to the Krishna river from the Hidkal dam, to help villages on the banks like Manjari, Kudachi and Athani, he said.

