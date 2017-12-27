BJP should put pressure on Centre to waive farm loans: Siddaramaiah

If BJP leaders, including the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, have real concern towards farmers, they should stage a dharna outside Parliament and put pressure on the Union government to waive farm loans taken from nationalised banks, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

Speaking at Sadhana Samavesha at Honnalli town in Davangere district on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Yeddyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of the State in the name of farmers by wearing a green towel. Mr. Yeddyurappa, however, failed to take any concrete measures to protect the interests of farmers, and was responsible for the killing of a farmer in police firing, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress government in the State has given priority for early completion of pending irrigation projects, he said. In the last four-and-a-half years, the State government has spent more than ₹45,000 crore for irrigation projects and ₹7,000 crore for tank-filling schemes. The BJP, however, spent only ₹18,000 crore, during its rule, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. If the BJP leaders have done anything good for the farmers and the common man during their regime, they should come out with facts and figures so that the people of the State are aware of the truth, he added.

“The language used by the BJP leaders and the ideas expressed by them clearly indicate their culture and their intentions to create communal divide in the State,” he alleged.

Later, Chief Minister addressed a gathering at Sadhana Samavesh at Harappanhalli. Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he has adviced M.P. Ravindra, MLA for Harappanhalli, not to quit electoral politics. He also said all necessary support will be extended to Mr. Ravindra from the Congress for him to continue in politics and serve people better.

In the evening, Mr. Siddaramaiah addressed a public gathering at Jagalur taluk.

Minister for Horticulture and district in-charge S.S. Mallikarjun, MLAs, MLCs, and Congress leaders were present.