BJP should admit that MUDA scam happened during its regime, says Lad

The Labour Minister has said that the saffron party can go ahead with the padayatra after make this admission

Published - July 29, 2024 11:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has said that the BJP should first admit that MUDA scam happened during its regime and then it can go ahead with the padayatra.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Lad said that already the State government has taken proactive steps in connection with the Valmiki Corporation and MUDA scams.

“B. Nagendra resigned from ministership, the CID is investigating the case. ED and CBI have also intervened. Such being the status, what is the point in taking out padayatra?” he asked.

The Minister said that seven hours were provided for debate on the issue in the legislature session. “Let the BJP give it in writing that they allotted sites illegally during their regime and that’s why inquiry is required. Let them admit that they have cheated people. You have allotted sites illegally, indulged in scam and now you want to take out padayatra. Why should the Chief Minister resign?” he said.

He said that the BJP is unable to digest the growth and popularity of a backward class leader like Siddaramaiah.

The Minister termed the BJP as the direct beneficiary of raids by Enforcement Directorate. Of the 3,000 ED raids conducted after 2014, 76% cases have been closed down and only 24% cases are still alive. As much as 95% of the 3,000 cases are against the Opposition leaders and most of those who have been raided are now in the BJP, he said.

He said that although because of excessive rainfall and floods the State has suffered huge losses, the Union government is showing stepmotherly treatment while giving relief and grants. It was only after the State government went to the Supreme Court that the Centre released grants. While Karnataka is not getting its due share of grants, North Indian States are getting more funds, he claimed.

