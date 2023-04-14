BJP Shivamogga district unit seeks disciplinary action against Ayanur Manjunath

April 14, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP Shivamogga district unit has recommended to party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel to take disciplinary action against Ayanur Manjunath, MLC, for allegedly violating the party discipline.

In a letter to Mr. Kateel, Shivamogga district unit president T.D. Megharaj said the Shivamogga city unit had written to him seeking action against Mr. Manjunath.

In the letter received by him, Shivamogga city unit president Jagadish N.K. has accused Mr. Manjunath of putting up flex boards that insulted the party and its leaders. He had also blamed the BJP for the communal violence in Shivamogga, Mr. Jagadish said and took exception to Mr. Manjunath addressing a press conference to level such allegations and target party senior leaders.

Mr. Manjunath, who is an aspirant for the party ticket to contest from Shivamogga, had lashed out at incumbent MLA K.S. Eshwarappa, accusing him of indulging in nepotism. Mr. Eshwarappa is said to be lobbying for a his son.