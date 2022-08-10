Karnataka

BJP sets up war room for Assembly polls

Special Correspondent BENGALURU August 10, 2022 21:54 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:54 IST

The BJP on Wednesday opened a war room to co-ordinate with its district and taluks units as well as frontal organisations for preparations for the next Assembly elections.

The war room that has come up in Malleswaram of Bengaluru will accommodate media centre, call centre and infrastructure for handling social media campaign.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who inaugurated the war room, said similar war rooms would be set up at various levels including booths for better co-ordination.

