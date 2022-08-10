BJP sets up war room for Assembly polls
The BJP on Wednesday opened a war room to co-ordinate with its district and taluks units as well as frontal organisations for preparations for the next Assembly elections.
The war room that has come up in Malleswaram of Bengaluru will accommodate media centre, call centre and infrastructure for handling social media campaign.
BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who inaugurated the war room, said similar war rooms would be set up at various levels including booths for better co-ordination.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.