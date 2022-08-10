BJP sets up war room for Assembly polls

The BJP on Wednesday opened a war room to co-ordinate with its district and taluks units as well as frontal organisations for preparations for the next Assembly elections.

The war room that has come up in Malleswaram of Bengaluru will accommodate media centre, call centre and infrastructure for handling social media campaign.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who inaugurated the war room, said similar war rooms would be set up at various levels including booths for better co-ordination.