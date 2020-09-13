BJP sets its sights on vacant Sira Assembly seat

BENGALURU

13 September 2020 23:34 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to make inroads into the constituencies of its political opponents, has now set its sights on Sira Assembly seat, which has fallen vacant following the death of JD(S) legislator B. Sathyanarayana. The party sees the forthcoming byelection as an opportunity to expand its hold in this region.

Though the bypoll is yet to be announced, the party has begun groundwork in the constituency, where it is yet to win an election. This seat has previously been won by either the Congress or the JD(S).

The BJP began its preparations by appointing MLC and party leader N. Ravikumar as in-charge of Sira constituency about a week ago. “We strongly feel that we have a good potential this time because of the changed political scenario,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

Advertising

Advertising

The party has so far completed the process of constituting 95 booth-level committees of the total 264 in the constituency. “The remaining committees will be formed within this month,” he said.

According to him, development is going to be the main plank of the BJP in the forthcoming byelection. “The parties that have won in the constituency so far have not focussed much on development here. This has opened up opportunities for us,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

Accusing the BJP’s political opponents of not fulfilling their long-term assurances of filling up the Modaluru tank in the constituency, he said the government would fill up the tank by using Hemavati waters.

Political observers feel there is a likelihood of senior Ministers and party leaders visiting the constituency with promises of development. They are of the view that the ruling party will have a natural advantage in bypoll and cite the example of the party winning the byelections to 12 of 15 Assembly constituencies so far.