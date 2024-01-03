BJP sets 48-hour deadline for releasing Hindutva activist

January 03, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

The party held protests across the State against the arrest of the kar sevak in Hubballi

Escalating its protest against the arrest of a Hindutva activist and kar sevak Shrikanth Pujari in Hubballi after three decades, the Opposition BJP held protests across the State on Wednesday and set a 48-hour deadline to the Congress government to release him.

At Hubballi, the agitation led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok and his deputy Arvind Bellad witnessed some dramatic scenes before the police detained around 150 members as a precautionary measure. Though it began on a peaceful note, situation escalated after Mr. Ashok threatened to lay siege to the police station. The persons detained were released later.

In Bengaluru, after the protest, the party leaders also met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and drew his attention on the entire episode.

Addressing the protesters at Freedom Park of Bengaluru, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra threatened that the BJP workers would take to the streets. Accusing the Congress government of following an “anti-Hindu” policy, he said the erstwhile Congress government had withdrawn cases against PFI activists, while stating the government was foisting cases against farmers and Hindutva activists.

Maintaining that there was a “festive mood” in the State ahead of the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was trying to obstruct distribution of manthrakshate by the BJP.

Party State general secretary Sunil Kumar alleged that the Siddaramaiah government had anti-Hindu, anti-Kannada and anti-farmer attitude. The government was targeting Hindutva activists, particularly those in favour of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said. He took exception to the rationale and need for arresting the Hindutva activist 30 years after the case was filed.

Inspector goes on leave

Police inspector of Town Police Station, under whose direction the arrest was made, has applied for leave. When contacted, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar clarified that the inspector applied for leave to attend to his ailing father. The BJP has demanded his suspension for “acting in a vengeful manner against a Ram Bhakt.”

