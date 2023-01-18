BJP set to hold national executive of women’s morcha and State-level women’s convention

January 18, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

Close on the heels of the Congress holding a women’s convention at Bengaluru Palace Grounds recently, the BJP is set to hold a national executive of its Mahila Morcha in Tumakuru on January 20 and 21.

After this, the BJP will hold a State-level convention of women sometime towards the end of this month. Though this was planned earlier, the party is set to scale it up in a bid to outsmart Congress.

The national executive would see the participation of presidents and general secretaries of the party’s Mahila Morchas from all States. The BJP attaching special importance to the event is evident in the participation of party strategist and national organizing general secretary B.L. Santosh in its valedictory.

Moves and counter-moves

Interestingly, two days ahead of the Congress holding its women’s convention under the leadership of AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the State budget to be presented in February would provide financial assistance to women heads of families to take care of their household expenses.

This was being seen as an attempt to take the shine off the Congress convention. The Congress too laid emphasis on household expenses as it announced Bhagya Lakshmi scheme of providing ₹2,000 to women heads of each household to manage their expenses if the party was voted to power.

Increasing numbers

Political parties have been making definite efforts to woo women voters in Karnataka in the last few years. Their special interest in women coincides with the State witnessing an improvement in gender ratio in terms of women voters.

The women voters in the state are almost inching towards the 50% mark, as they account for 2.5 crore of the total 5.05 crore voters in the state. The gender ratio too has improved from 958 women voters per 1,000 men voters in 2013 to 988 women voters this year.

In fact, women voters have outnumbered men in 17 of the total 34 electoral divisions in the state this year. Women voters are organized especially in a large number of villages through women’s self help organisations. The Chief Minister has said that this year’s Budget would seen new grants for the women’s SHGs.