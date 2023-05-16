ADVERTISEMENT

BJP set for organisational rejig ahead of LS polls

May 16, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After losing the recent polls by a huge margin in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now set for appointment of the Leader of the Opposition and an organisational rejig. 

The organisational rejig has been pending since August 2022, when incumbent State president Nalin Kumar Kateel completed his term of three years. The party had decided to continue with him as not much time was left for the Assembly elections then. This is crucial as the party has to get ready to face the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. 

According to a BJP State leader, the party is trying to strike a balance in terms of communities and region with respect to appointment of the Leader of the Opposition.

