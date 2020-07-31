BJP serves legal notice as Karnataka Congress intensifies campaign

Bengaluru/Mangaluru

31 July 2020 21:15 IST

Even as the Congress intensified its campaign on Friday alleging corruption in COVID-19 management in the State, the BJP served Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Congress State president D.K. Shivakumar legal notice asking them to not only withdraw their allegations but also apologise for making “unsubstantiated charges” or face legal action.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday held the first in a series of press interactions in Mangaluru on the alleged corruption in COVIID-19 management. He also released a booklet titled Coronadalli Bhrashtachara; BJP Sarkarada Samskara. He reiterated the demand for a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge. The government, he alleged, had failed to even ensure the decent burial/cremation of deceased persons while “making money” in the purchase of equipment.

Claiming that the State government’s corruption was bigger than the pandemic itself, he said the BJP, while speaking of transparency, had tried to stop the proceedings of the Public Accounts Committee. Responding to allegations that the Congress was making unsubstantiated charges, he said the party would submit all the necessary documents before a judicial commission if it is set up.

Meanwhile, N. Ravikumar, general secretary, BJP-Karnataka, served legal notice through a lawyer to Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar. The notice argues that while the two leaders had made several “slanderous statements” against the BJP and the State government, it was curious to note that they had also made an application before the State government regarding details of COVID-19-related expenses and the procurement of various medical material. Describing the allegations as “calculated to lower the image of the party and the government” without any proof, it said the BJP would pursue legal action if the allegations were not withdrawn and a public apology made.