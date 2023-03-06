BJP seems to be facing factionalism in Belagavi

March 06, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Belagavi

It seems that the BJP Belagavi district unit is plagued by infighting between the factions led by Ramesh Jarkiholi and other leaders.

Senior leaders Iranna Kadadi and Anna Saheb Jolle have openly accused Mr. Jarkiholi of running the party like his personal fiefdom. They have said that Mr. Jarkiholi acts in a dictatorial manner and that he ignores senior party leaders.

Mr. Jarkiholi‘s supporters, however, argue that it is not party politics but caste affiliation that is making these leaders pick up fights with him.

Mr. Kadadi [Rajya Sabha member and BJP Raitha Morcha leader] has openly criticised Mr. Jarkiholi. In a series of social media posts, he said that Mr. Jarkiholi is ignoring other BJP leaders. He accused the Gokak MLA of violating protocol by not inviting him to the launch of the Ghatti Basavanna Lift Irrigation Scheme in Gokak Assembly constituency.

Mr. Kadadi has accused Mr. Jarkiholi of utilising the party for his individual agenda. He also warned the BJP of not to support his personal whims and fancies. If it continues to do so, it will have to suffer negative consequences, he said.

He also brushed aside Mr. Jarkiholi‘s explanation to the alleged protocol violation saying that no elected representative can get off scot-free after terming such public programmes as personal events.

Mr. Jolle [BJP MP from Chikkodi] has accused Mr. Jarkiholi of interfering in constituencies of other leaders. Mr. Jolle told journalists that the former Irrigation Minister is making two trips a week to the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency and the Nippani Assembly seat held by his wife and Minister Shashikala Jolle.

Mr. Jarkiholi‘s actions are creating fissures among party workers in Chikkodi, Nippani and surrounding areas, while, at the same time, weakening the morale of BJP workers, he said. The Jolle couple are said to be worried about the alleged machinations of Mr. Jarkiholi that are aimed at building parallel leadership in Nippani and Chikkodi.

Interestingly, Mr. Jarkiholi has not completely denied the allegations. When journalists in Gokak sought his reaction to such complaints, he said that he is not bothered about them. He said that he is working for the party across the district as he has not restricted himself to his taluk or constituency.

“They cannot blame the stage as being uneven, when they don’t know how to dance,” he said. He, however, said that he will give further clarifications later and walked away.

Supporters of the Jarkiholi brothers say that the issue is caste and not political affiliation. “The dissidence of some leaders is based on affiliations to caste and not political party. All the Lingayat leaders are ganging up against Mr. Jarkiholi as they are insecure about his rise in the party,” said Bheemshi Bharamannanavar, a close loyalist of Mr. Jarkiholi.

“Such leaders put their caste above their party. They want to express solidarity with Lakshmi Hebbalkar, a Lingayat, rather than their own party colleague, Mr. Jarkiholi,” he said.

Mr. Kadadi denied this. He said that his opposition to Mr. Jarkiholi is purely based on the latter’s conduct and style of functioning.

BJP leaders say that they are aware of the growing clout of the Jarkiholi clan and their attempts to interfere in areas controlled by other leaders.

“The party is well aware of the fact. Mr. Kadadi was chosen for two reasons. One was to replace Prabhakar Kore, another Lingayat leader and the other, was to develop alternative leadership for the party in the Gokak region. We hope that Mr. Kadadi stands up to it,” said a member of the district executive committee.

Sanjay Patil, district party president, however, denied that there are any differences among leaders.

“Mr. Jarkiholi announced in a public meeting in Gokak on Monday that when it came to party issues, they are all working in unison. Mr. Jarkiholi has said that he has minor differences with some leaders, but they do not come in the way of the party’s work. That is proof enough of his commitment,” Mr. Sanjay Patil said.