BJP seeks to distances itself from coalition troubles in Karnataka

BJP State president and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa has sought distance the the party from the resignations of Congress and JD(S) MLAs. “We are in no way related to the resignations of these MLAs. As we had predicted the government seems to be collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. BJP is adopting a wait and watch approach. We will take a call at a suitable time,” he said.

He came down heavily on Congress Minister D.K. Shivakumar who he claimed tore off the resignation letter of an MLA in the Assembly Speaker's office. “The people of the State are watching this behaviour. It’s condemnable,” he said.