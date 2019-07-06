Karnataka

BJP seeks to distances itself from coalition troubles in Karnataka

BJP State president and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa

BJP State president and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

“We are in no way related to the resignations of these MLAs. BJP is adopting a wait and watch approach.”

BJP State president and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa has sought distance the the party from the resignations of Congress and JD(S) MLAs. “We are in no way related to the resignations of these MLAs. As we had predicted the government seems to be collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. BJP is adopting a wait and watch approach. We will take a call at a suitable time,” he said.

He came down heavily on Congress Minister D.K. Shivakumar who he claimed tore off the resignation letter of an MLA in the Assembly Speaker's office. “The people of the State are watching this behaviour. It’s condemnable,” he said.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
coalition
alliances and coalition
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2019 6:28:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-seeks-to-distances-itself-from-coalition-troubles-in-karnataka/article28304147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY