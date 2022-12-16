BJP seeks support of voters of Mandya district to come back to power

December 16, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Training its guns on the Congress party at its Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Pandavapura and Maddur on Friday, the BJP called upon the voters of Mandya district to elect its candidates in the coming Assembly elections and help the BJP secure a majority and return to power in the State.

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai emphasised on the contributions of the BJP government under him and his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa, the latter called upon the party workers in the district to go house to house and publicise the schemes and programmes of the State government and Centre among the people.

Mr. Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also make a visit to Mandya district. He called upon the voters of Mandya district, which he said was the native of Mr. Yediyurappa also, to back the BJP in the coming elections.

Among other things, Mr. Bommai sought to highlight the BJP government’s efforts to revive the government-owned Mysugar factory, which he alleged was neglected by the non-BJP governments in the State.

“The sugarcane farmers of Mandya were forced to transport their produce to sugarcane factories in Mysuru district”, he told the gathering in Pandavapura before pointing out that the factory had resumed operations lately because of the efforts of the BJP government.

He said he had released a total of ₹ 21 crore for the revival of Mysugar factory, which had begun its operations by crushing the sugarcane grown in Mandya district in the last few months after remaining closed for about four years. An ethanol plant will also be set up to make the factory profitable, he said.

Even the Sri Rama sugar factory in Pandavapura was also crushing sugarcane now, helping the sugarcane grown in Mandya to be crushed within the district instead of being transported to Mysuru district, he said.

While addressing the gathering in Maddur, Mr. Bommai claimed that the previous governments had ignored the irrigation projects that helped the farmers of Mandya district. As the Minister for Water Resources under the earlier regime of Mr. Yediyurappa, he said he had taken up the work on replacing the age-old crest gates of KRS reservoir from where water was leaking.

Mr. Bommai also took credit for taking up work on renovation of the Visvesvaraya canal so that farmers of Mandya could irrigate their lands.

Mr. Yediyurappa recalled the schemes introduced by him as Chief Minister including the Bhagyalakshmi scheme that promises each girl child ₹ 1.2 lakh on attaining 18 years.

Both Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Bommai trained their guns on the Congress party. While Mr. Yediyurappa said some Congress leaders were “day-dreaming” of becoming the Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai said the Congress party leaders were against Hindutva and added that they owed their existence to their traditions and culture.

He also attacked the KPCC leader D.K. Shivakumar for his reported remarks that the BJP was using the “cooker blast” incident to cover-up the voters list scam. Accusing the Congress of harbouring a “vote bank”, Mr. Bommai alleged that the Congress leaders had “swallowed” ₹ 5,000 crore worth Wakf property and were cheating the minorities also.