BJP seeks special package for rain-hit coastal region

Members from the coastal districts of the State on Monday demanded a special financial package for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada for repairing roads, bridges, power stations, and construction of houses as the region had received heavy rainfall during the last few days.

Harish Poonja (BJP) raised the issue during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly and asked the State government to announce such a package for rebuilding the life of the people in these districts who have been adversely affected by the downpour, landslips, and floods. He demanded the financial package similar to one sanctioned for Kodagu district a few years ago.

V. Sunil Kumar (BJP) said that life had been impacted owing to heavy rainfall. All roads connecting to Mangaluru and Udupi had been damaged. Landslips on the Shiradi Ghat had caused disruption in the movement of heavy and passenger vehicles. BJP members also alleged discrimination in the release of funds to their constituencies.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said it was proposed to release ₹6 crore to each constituency in the State and rejected the charge that there was discrimination in the grant of funds on party lines.

