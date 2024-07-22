GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks special package for rain-hit coastal region

Published - July 22, 2024 09:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members from the coastal districts of the State on Monday demanded a special financial package for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada for repairing roads, bridges, power stations, and construction of houses as the region had received heavy rainfall during the last few days.

Harish Poonja (BJP) raised the issue during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly and asked the State government to announce such a package for rebuilding the life of the people in these districts who have been adversely affected by the downpour, landslips, and floods. He demanded the financial package similar to one sanctioned for Kodagu district a few years ago.

V. Sunil Kumar (BJP) said that life had been impacted owing to heavy rainfall. All roads connecting to Mangaluru and Udupi had been damaged. Landslips on the Shiradi Ghat had caused disruption in the movement of heavy and passenger vehicles. BJP members also alleged discrimination in the release of funds to their constituencies.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said it was proposed to release ₹6 crore to each constituency in the State and rejected the charge that there was discrimination in the grant of funds on party lines.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.