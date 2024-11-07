ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks probe by CBI, ED into alleged irregularities Excise Department

Published - November 07, 2024 12:07 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that irregularities to the tune of ₹900 crore had taken place in the Excise Department, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Wednesday demanded that the State government seek a CBI probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference here, Mr. Ashok also demanded that the Enforcement Directorate too should look into the matter as it involved large financial transactions.

Referring to the liquor traders in the State threatening to close shops to protest against alleged corruption in the Excise Department, Mr. Ashok accused Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur of collecting money from them every week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the excise revenue was the main source of revenue for this government, he said the proposed protest by the liquor traders would affect the State revenues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Expressing concern over a second division assistant ending his life in a government office in Belagavi, accusing corruption in his department, Mr. Ashok urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

He recalled that in a similar incident, the Congress led by Mr. Siddaramaiah had then demanded the resignation of the then Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

He ridiculed the Chief Minister for deposing before the Lokayukta in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife. “How can the Lokayukta conduct a fair probe when the Chief Minister deposes before it without stepping down,” he wondered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US