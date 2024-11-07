 />
BJP seeks probe by CBI, ED into alleged irregularities Excise Department

Published - November 07, 2024 12:07 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that irregularities to the tune of ₹900 crore had taken place in the Excise Department, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Wednesday demanded that the State government seek a CBI probe.

At a press conference here, Mr. Ashok also demanded that the Enforcement Directorate too should look into the matter as it involved large financial transactions.

Referring to the liquor traders in the State threatening to close shops to protest against alleged corruption in the Excise Department, Mr. Ashok accused Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur of collecting money from them every week.

Stating that the excise revenue was the main source of revenue for this government, he said the proposed protest by the liquor traders would affect the State revenues.

Expressing concern over a second division assistant ending his life in a government office in Belagavi, accusing corruption in his department, Mr. Ashok urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

He recalled that in a similar incident, the Congress led by Mr. Siddaramaiah had then demanded the resignation of the then Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

He ridiculed the Chief Minister for deposing before the Lokayukta in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife. “How can the Lokayukta conduct a fair probe when the Chief Minister deposes before it without stepping down,” he wondered.

Published - November 07, 2024 12:07 am IST

