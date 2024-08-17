BJP seeks Karnataka CM’s resignation for impartial probe in MUDA site allotment case

The BJP on Saturday (August 17, 2024) sought the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure an “impartial and independent” investigation into his alleged role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment “scam”.

Welcoming Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction for Mr. Siddaramaiah’s prosecution in the case, BJP MP Sambit Patra said at a press conference that as per media reports the “scam” involved funds ranging from ₹3,000 crore to ₹4,000 crore.

Rejecting the Congress’ allegation that the Governor’s decision was politically motivated, Mr. Patra took a swipe at party president Mallikarjun Kharge for his visit to Bengaluru, saying that it was to “protect” corruption. He wondered when Mr. Kharge would go to Kolkata where protests were being held demanding justice for the rape-murder victim.

Probe commissions

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the Karnataka government had itself acknowledged irregularities in the MUDA site allotments, in which Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife was the purported beneficiary. He pointed out that the State government had instituted two commissions, one headed by a former Indian Administrative Service official and another by a former High Court judge, to look into the corruption charge.

Explaining the said scam, Mr. Surya alleged that the Chief Minister’s wife had been allocated 14 alternative upmarket sites in Mysuru in exchange for an acquired rural land that was initially purchased by her brother in 2004 and then gifted to her.

Stating that the “scam” was similar to the National Heard case involving senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Patra said there was “some sort of competition” among the Congress leaders to commit “scams” running into thousands of crores or rupees. “Governors would earlier sit on such files due to political compulsions. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the corrupt will not be spared,” he said.

