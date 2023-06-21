BJP seeks judicial probe into alleged fake shoot-out

June 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi district unit of the BJP on Wednesday has demanded a judicial inquiry into alleged fake shoot-out by the police against the party workers on June 15.

Unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi and BJP State vice-president Malikayya Guttedar told presspersons that Congress leaders and police were targeting BJP workers.

The police arrested Saibanna Karachagi after shooting him in his leg. Mr. Guttedar alleged that police were trying to target Saibanna Jamadar, who is nowhere related to the sand mafia. The tractor used by his brother Siddappa Jamadar to transport illegally extracted sand reportedly crushed a police constable to death. The vehicle was registered in the name of Saibanna Jamadar.

Mr. Guttedar said that the Congress leaders and police were trying to target Saibanna Jamadar in an illegal sand extraction case and the police constable’s death case just because the tractor involved in the later was registered in his name.

Mr. Guttedar said that the public representatives, irrespective of political parties they belong to, are involved in the sand mafia. Open patronage was being extended to the sand mafia by political representatives and the police was hand in glove in this. Many officers took voluntary retirement to start the sand mining business, he alleged.

Mr. Guttedar said that a delegation of BJP leaders would submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding a judicial inquiry into the recent police action in the district.

