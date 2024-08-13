BJP seeks immediate arrest of MLA and his son in connection with Yadgir SI death

Several hundred party workers and general public gathered at Subhas Circle in Yadgir city on Tuesday to take part in a protest organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking the arrest of Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda (Sunnygouda) in connection with the death of Sub-Inspector of Police Parashuram.

Mr. Parashuram died in Yadgir on August 2 and the Town Police registered a case against the MLA and his son after the Sub-Inspector’s wife filed a complaint holding them responsible for the death of his husband.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who participated in the protest, said that Dalits are not safe under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s governance.

“The dead officer was under tension after the MLA and his son demanded ₹30 lakh for the continuation of his service at the Town Police Station and he died thereafter. Now, Home Minister G. Parameshwara should ensure the arrest of the accused immediately to protect the interests of Dalits and ensure justice to the innocent family,“ he added.

He also targeted district in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and demanded that Mr. Siddaramaiah drop Mr. Darshanapur immediately from his Cabinet for what he said supporting illegal activities.

The former Minister Narasimha Naik said that the MLA insulted Mr. Parashuram in the name of his caste, as he belonged to Scheduled Castes. “Don’t insult Dalits. If they awaken, they will teach you a lesson,” he warned.

He sharply criticised Mr. Tunnur for what he said demanding money from police officers to allow them to continue their service in the district.

He said, “This is a bad development and I have not seen such a trend in my tenure as a three-time MLA.”

The former MLA N. Mahesh demanded legal action against the accused.

State party vice-president Lalita Anapur, district president Ameenreddy Yalagi, Sharanabhupal Reddy, Nagaratna Kuppi, Devendra Bath Nad, Khandappa Dasan, Guru Kama, Hanumappa Naik and others were present.

