GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks immediate arrest of MLA and his son in connection with Yadgir SI death

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy says Dalits are not safe under Siddaramaiah government

Published - August 13, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
The general public and party workers taking part in a protest organised by the BJP in Yadgir on Tuesday demanding the arrest of Congress MLA and his son.

The general public and party workers taking part in a protest organised by the BJP in Yadgir on Tuesday demanding the arrest of Congress MLA and his son. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several hundred party workers and general public gathered at Subhas Circle in Yadgir city on Tuesday to take part in a protest organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking the arrest of Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda (Sunnygouda) in connection with the death of Sub-Inspector of Police Parashuram.

Mr. Parashuram died in Yadgir on August 2 and the Town Police registered a case against the MLA and his son after the Sub-Inspector’s wife filed a complaint holding them responsible for the death of his husband.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who participated in the protest, said that Dalits are not safe under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s governance.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy, who participated in a BJP protest in Yadgir on Tuesday seeking the arrest of Congress MLA and his son, said that Dalits are not safe under Siddaramaiah’s government.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy, who participated in a BJP protest in Yadgir on Tuesday seeking the arrest of Congress MLA and his son, said that Dalits are not safe under Siddaramaiah’s government. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The dead officer was under tension after the MLA and his son demanded ₹30 lakh for the continuation of his service at the Town Police Station and he died thereafter. Now, Home Minister G. Parameshwara should ensure the arrest of the accused immediately to protect the interests of Dalits and ensure justice to the innocent family,“ he added.

He also targeted district in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and demanded that Mr. Siddaramaiah drop Mr. Darshanapur immediately from his Cabinet for what he said supporting illegal activities.

The former Minister Narasimha Naik said that the MLA insulted Mr. Parashuram in the name of his caste, as he belonged to Scheduled Castes. “Don’t insult Dalits. If they awaken, they will teach you a lesson,” he warned.

He sharply criticised Mr. Tunnur for what he said demanding money from police officers to allow them to continue their service in the district.

He said, “This is a bad development and I have not seen such a trend in my tenure as a three-time MLA.”

The former MLA N. Mahesh demanded legal action against the accused.

State party vice-president Lalita Anapur, district president Ameenreddy Yalagi, Sharanabhupal Reddy, Nagaratna Kuppi, Devendra Bath Nad, Khandappa Dasan, Guru Kama, Hanumappa Naik and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.