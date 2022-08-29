BJP seeks ban on Baraguru Ramachandrappa’s novel Bharatanagari

BJP seeks ban on Baraguru Ramachandrappa’s novel BharatanagariBENGALURU
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A delegation of the ruling BJP led by its State general secretary and MLC N. Ravikumar on Monday filed a complaint with the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner against writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa accusing him of insulting the national anthem in his novel Bharatanagari.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Ravikumar demanded a ban on the novel. He alleged that the incident had taken place when Congress leader Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. He wondered why Mr. Siddaramaiah did not act against it.
ADVERTISEMENT