BJP seeks ban on Baraguru Ramachandrappa’s novel Bharatanagari

Special Correspondent BENGALURU
August 29, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of the ruling BJP led by its State general secretary and MLC N. Ravikumar on Monday filed a complaint with the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner against writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa accusing him of insulting the national anthem in his novel Bharatanagari.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Ravikumar demanded a ban on the novel. He alleged that the incident had taken place when Congress leader Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. He wondered why Mr. Siddaramaiah did not act against it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app