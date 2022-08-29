BJP seeks ban on Baraguru Ramachandrappa’s novel Bharatanagari

A delegation of the ruling BJP led by its State general secretary and MLC N. Ravikumar on Monday filed a complaint with the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner against writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa accusing him of insulting the national anthem in his novel Bharatanagari.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Ravikumar demanded a ban on the novel. He alleged that the incident had taken place when Congress leader Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. He wondered why Mr. Siddaramaiah did not act against it.