BJP seeks ban on Baraguru Ramachandrappa’s novel Bharatanagari
A delegation of the ruling BJP led by its State general secretary and MLC N. Ravikumar on Monday filed a complaint with the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner against writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa accusing him of insulting the national anthem in his novel Bharatanagari.
Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Ravikumar demanded a ban on the novel. He alleged that the incident had taken place when Congress leader Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. He wondered why Mr. Siddaramaiah did not act against it.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.