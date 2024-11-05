BJP seeks amendment to Waqf Act and urges farmers not to allow waqf officials to enter their land

The Opposition BJP on Monday staged a State-wide protest against RTCs (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) of some farmers attributing the land ownership to the waqf board and demanded that the Congress government amend the legislation concerned to protect farmers. The BJP also called upon farmers not to allow waqf officials to enter their land.

Addressing party workers at a protest in K.R. Puram, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok argued that there was a dire need to amend the Waqf Act. He urged the Congress government to make necessary a amendment to insulate farmers from actions of the waqf board.

Referring to a statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that none of the farmers would lose their land to the board, he said people of Karnataka would not believe him.

Alleging that the Chief Minister’s appeasement policy was responsible for farmers facing the threat of losing their ownership rights, Mr. Ashok demanded that Mr. Siddaramaiah should resign.

Addressing a similar protest in Kolar, Mr. Ashok called upon farmers, who have got eviction notices, not to allow waqf officials to visit their land. He asked the farmers to inform BJP leaders if they get any notice from the board and assured them of fighting on their behalf.

If it was true that waqf properties were encroached upon, the Congress government should seek a CBI probe, he suggested.

He accused Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan of persuading officials to issue notices to farmers to take away their land. But, it is unfortunate that the Chief Minister has not stopped the Minister from doing such things that have put farmers in distress, he alleged.

