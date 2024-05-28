ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks ₹1,000 crore for Bengaluru development

Published - May 28, 2024 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP stages a protest accusing government of failure to take up new development works in city

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the BJP stage a protest against the State government in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok on Tuesday urged the State government to release ₹1,000 crore immediately to take up pre-monsoon work in Bengaluru amidst protests by the BJP against the Congress government’s alleged failure to initiate any new development projects in the city.

“The Congress government has ignored the needs of Bengaluru. Potholes have appeared on roads, and garbage is strewn around. The government does not have money to pay pourakarmikas and contractors. No new development works have been taken up in the city,” Mr. Ashok told reporters after participating in the BJP’s protest here on Tuesday.

He said, “The protest is to urge the government to release ₹1,000 crore to take up pre-monsoon work and ensure that no untoward incidents take place. The government has converted ‘Brand Bengaluru’ to ‘Bad Bengaluru’. Citizens in Bengaluru pay the highest tax in the State.”

Referring to the death of the Valmiki Development Corporation official, Mr. Ashok said the Chief Minister should resign. “Ministers are responsible for the officer’s suicide. About ₹187 crore scam has taken place, and the officer has named those who are responsible for this in his death note. The government is directly responsible for the ₹187 crore scam. The Chief Minister said he would resign if he had taken money; let him resign now.”

Addressing protesters, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra remarked that the Congress government’s achievement in the last year was zero. He said no place in the State had seen a foundation laying for development works.

Eom

