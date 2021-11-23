BJP seeking support of JD(S) underlines political relevance of the latter: HDK

However, he says there is no such proposal before him now

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said support sought by the BJP from his party for the elections to the Legislative Council from the Local Authorities’ constituencies underlines the political relevance of the party.

Fielding queries from reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the BJP on the one hand claims it would win 16 seats without support from anybody, but on the other, seeks the help of the JD(S). “They themselves have shown that the JD(S) is relevant,” he said, while dismissing critical remarks against the party by certain BJP leaders such as K.S. Eshwarappa, who had questioned the political strength of the JD(S) in the upcoming elections.

Though the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had sought the support of the JD(S) in constituencies where the party was not fielding candidates, Mr. Kumaraswamy said no such proposal had come before him so far. He said he would give a response after such a proposal comes before him.

The JD(S) leader said he had already made it clear that the party was fielding candidates only in constituencies where it had political strength. “We may field candidates in six or seven constituencies,” he said.

When asked about the party’s present MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency G.T. Deve Gowda’s plans to quit the JD(S) and join the Congress, Mr. Kumaraswamy said Mr. Gowda had made it clear that he would remain a JD(S) MLA till the next Assembly elections. “With one more year to go for elections, let us wait and see the developments that will take place,” he said.