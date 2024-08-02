GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP SC Morcha hails Supreme Court judgement, calls it BJP’s victory

Published - August 02, 2024 10:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Ambaraya Ashtagi, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha State Vice-president, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Ambaraya Ashtagi, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha State Vice-president, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha State Vice-President Ambaraya Ashtagi has hailed the Supreme Court judgment permitting sub-classification of Scheduled Castes reservations and claimed that it was a victory for the previous BJP government.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Ashtagi said that the landmark judgement allows sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes to grant separate quotas for more backward ones within the categories. He termed it as a historic judgement and a victory for the three-decade long struggle for internal reservation of the Scheduled Caste community.

He said that the then BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai had not only approved internal reservation, but issued a Government Order and recommended it to the Centre, and it was now upheld by the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court comprising seven judges, he added.

“The previous Bommai-led BJP government had implemented the A.J. Sadashiva Commission report and made classification of 15% internal reservation within Scheduled Castes with 6% to SC (Left), 5% to SC (Right), 3% to Bhovi, Banjara, Koracha and Korama castes and 1% to others. It also increased the existing reservation for Scheduled Caste from 15 to 17% through an Ordinance following the recommendations of Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission.

Mr. Ashtagi urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately start the process to implement the Supreme Court’s judgement.

