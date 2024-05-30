BJP says Minister Nagendra should resign immediately, holds him responsible for officer’s suicide

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Minister for Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra saying that he has failed to stop financial irregularities in the department.

BJP leaders Abhay Patil (MLA), Anil Benake (former MLA) and others told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday that the Minister is also responsible for the death of an officer in the Valmiki Tribal Development Corporation run by the department.

“There has been large-scale money laundering in the corporation; it runs to the extent of ₹187 crore. We are not only saying that the Minister failed to prevent it but also that he is incapable of running the Ministry. The Minister should be sacked immediately,” said Mr. Benake.

He demanded that the Minister resign immediately and make way for transparent investigation. The officer who brought the scam out in the open has been found dead. This has revealed the true face of the Congress government that is mired in extreme corruption, he said.

Mr. Benake, who is the BJP State unit vice-president, said that the State government has introduced several schemes only for Ministers, officers and middlemen to make money and not for the welfare of the public.

High-level probe

Mr. Patil demanded a high-level probe into the scam. “One whistleblower officer has ended his life already. It is not known how many more lives will be lost because of this vicious cycle. The Congress should order an inquiry immediately, if it is serious about stopping corruption in governance,” he said.

He also said that the crime rate has increased significantly in the State under the Congress regime.

L&T works

Mr. Patil said that L&T company that has won the contract for supplying drinking water to Belagavi city is digging up roads and not repairing them in time, causing great inconvenience to the public.

He said that the BJP will launch a protest if the company did not complete road repairs in the next 15 days.

BJP leaders like Mahanagar district president Geeta Sutar, general secretary Irayya Khota, media coordinator Hanamanta Kongali and others were present.