BJP says its victory in three States is an indicator for Lok Sabha polls

December 04, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - BENGALURU

BJP leaders from Karnataka have maintained that the party’s victory in three of the four States whose Assembly election results were announced on Sunday is an indication of things to come in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, who is in Delhi, maintained that the results had shown that people of the country had the desire that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get one more term in office.

“People of these States have shown that they want the guarantee of the country’s security and not the guarantee which smacks of lust for power,” he said, in an reference to the Congress’ election guarantees.

He claimed that the BJP-JD(S) combine would make a clean sweep of all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

His father and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa described the party’s victory in three States as “people once again showing their trust in Mr. Modi’s leadership and rejecting the Congress”.

He said the party leaders would tour the State after the winter session of the State legislature.

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the victory in the three States had further boosted the image of the Prime Minister. At the same time, it was a warning bell for the Karnataka Congress, he said.

The party celebrated the victory in three States by distributing sweets at its State office in Bengaluru.

Cong. spent money looted in Karnataka on Telangana polls: HDK

The JD(S) alleged that the Congress managed to win the Assembly elections in Telangana by spending the money that had been looted from Karnataka.

Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said: “Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has emerged victorious in three States, providing a clear direction for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

