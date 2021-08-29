BJP says it will sweep Kalaburagi polls

KALABURAGI

29 August 2021 20:48 IST

BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar on Sunday said that the party will sweep the local body elections to be held on September 3 and exuded the confidence of winning 39 seats in the elections.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Ravikumar and Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav said that besides booth-level committees and ward-wise committees, each ward has 30 active party workers. Nearly 12,000 party workers will take part in the “Maha Samparka Abhiyan” where workers will launch door-to-door campaign and highlight the development works taken up by the BJP, he said and appealed to citizens to vote for the BJP.

“The party has appointed one legislator to be in charge of five wards,” he said and listed out the various development programmes taken up by the Modi-led government at the Centre. He said that the BJP government has successfully implemented welfare schemes even amid the COVID-19 crisis and this has made people trust the ruling party.

