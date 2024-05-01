BJP says Congress MLA Kage‘s statement ‘is from a person of very low-level mentality’

May 01, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash condemned on Wednesday a statement by Congress MLA Raju Kage that she said amounted to insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Kage has said: ”If Mr. Modi dies, is there no other person to become Prime Minister among the 140 crore population?” This statement was made at a campaign rally in Mamadapur village in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

“It is an insult to the Prime Minister as it amounted to insulting the person and the position,” she said.

Ms. Avinash strongly condemned Mr. Kage’s statement. It is a “statement from a person of very low-level mentality.”

“I am sure the people will never forgive such remarks. We are confident that Mr. Modi will be elected as the Prime Minister for the third time with the blessings of the people,” she said.

Mr. Kage is a Congress MLA from Kagwad. He quit the BJP and joined the Congress along with his friend Laxman Savadi before the Assembly polls. He was addressing a campaign rally in favour of Congress candidate from Chikkodi Priyanka Jarkiholi.

He wanted to know why the BJP campaign was centred around one person. “Youth chant Modi... Modi... Modi in all rallies, political or non-political. Why is that? This is a parliamentary democracy where the government is run by the Council of Ministers who are answerable to the two Houses of Parliament. Some people are saying they want leaders like Satish Jarkiholi and Mr. Savadi in the State and Mr. Modi at the Centre. That is illogical,” he said.

He argued that any leader with reasonable education, intelligence and leadership skills can administer the country. “I am a graduate. I have been a legislator for many years. Someone like me can run the country successfully. Lok Sabha elections should be fought on who your MP is going to be and not who your Prime Minister will be,” Mr. Kage said.

He criticized BJP candidate Annasaheb Jolle and his wife and MLA Shashikala Jolle for seeking votes in the name of Mr. Modi. “If you are seeking votes in someone else’s name, then what will you do? If there are problems in Chikkodi, will Mr. Modi come to your rescue or will you seek the help of the local candidate?” he said.

