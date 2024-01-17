ADVERTISEMENT

BJP says CM Siddaramaiah’s jibe at PM Modi was part of efforts to save his chair by appeasing Congress high command

January 17, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka CM had expressed his displeasure on social media platform X over Karnataka getting a raw deal with respect to drought relief.

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok ​maintained that whatever steps are taken by Mr. Siddaramaiah, his position was safe only till the Lok Sabha polls.  | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

 

The Opposition BJP responded sharply to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sleeping on issues related to Karnataka, by remarking that it was part of his effort to appease Congress high command.

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok took to social media platform X to launch a counter attack on the Chief Minister. “If you think you can impress your high command and save your chair by such rant and rave against the prime minister, then you are living in a fool’s paradise,” he said.

“It is no longer a secret that your days are numbered and you will be shown the exit door after Lok Sabha elections,” claimed Mr. Ashok, who just returned from his trip to Delhi where he met the party central leaders. “So take a chill pill, keep calm and trust Modi,” he remarked. He maintained that whatever steps are taken by Mr. Siddaramaiah, his position was safe only till the Lok Sabha polls. 

Chief Minister had taken to social media platform X on Tuesday to express his displeasure over Karnataka getting a raw deal with respect to drought relief. He had alleged that the Prime Minister was sleeping on issues related to the problems of Karnataka which was facing one of the worst droughts in the last 47 years. Mr. Siddaramaiah’s attack on the Prime Minister comes days ahead of the latter’s visit to Bengaluru scheduled on January 19.  

