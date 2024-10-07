GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP, Sangh Parivar spreading misinformation on Waqf property, claims Congress MP

We are trying to face this with facts, says Syed Naseer Hussein

Published - October 07, 2024 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar are spreading misinformation about Waqf property for political gains, member of the Rajya Sabha and also a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Syed Naseer Hussein said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“The BJP is creating false notions about the issue of Waqf property. It is trying to create hatred and discord among people against the minority communities. It is unfortunate and unnecessary,” the Congress leader told reporters.

He had arrived to speak at a conference of Muslim advocates on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

“We need to face this with facts. We are trying to raise awareness among the general public and the Muslim community about the proposed Bill and the intentions of the government behind it. We want to clarify various issues. That is why we are organising such discussions,” Mr. Hussein said.

“We are opposing the Bill in the JPC by raising valid questions. We are asking for data and statistics on Waqf property. However, we are not getting any response. The Bill will, however, be discussed in detail in Parliament,” he said.

He said that there is no need for such a Bill. “There is neither a demand from the community nor any direction from any court of law to do so. Then, why is the NDA government bringing the Bill now?” he said.

He said that the Union government is trying to push the Bill in a hurry. The government has no data about Waqf property. It has not held any discussions with stakeholders. It is being rushed as part of a political agenda to target the minorities,” he said.

“Equality is among the basic principles of the Constitution. Parliament should follow it and make uniform laws for all communities. If the BJP believes that Hindus should manage the affairs of Hindu temples, it should let other religious communities manage their own religious institutions,” he said in response to a query.

To a query, he said that the Congress leadership is strongly backing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and it will not seek a change in leadership.

“It is natural for all communities to demand that a leader from their community become the Chief Minister. Dalits have every right to demand it. It does not mean that they are seeking the ouster of Mr. Siddaramaiah,” he said.

“The BJP is unfair in demanding the resignation of Mr. Siddaramaiah just because he is facing a First Information Report. Over 30% of Ministers in the Union Cabinet are facing FIRs. Will they all resign? Amit Shah is also facing serious charges. There is no way he can be the Home Minister if the same yardstick is applied,” he said.

