BJP, RSS, Modi are against Constitution, claims legislator-activist Jignesh Mevani

May 02, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Legislator and social activist Jignesh Mevani has said that the BJP, the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are against the Constitution and reservation that safeguards the rights of oppressed sections of society.

Addressing a seminar here on Thursday, he said that for the last 10 years, the anti-Constitutional forces such as the RSS and the BJP have been conspiring to implement Manusmriti that prescribes an unequal system of justice and take away the rights of freedom, equality and wealth of deprived sections.

“One has to understand the implications of the words of the BJP leaders. They are just not talking about bringing amendments. They want to end the Constitution and remove reservation,” he said.

Mr. Mevani expressed that voting for the BJP is like insulting social reformers like Basaveshwara, Jyothiba Phule, E.V. Ramasamy Naicker (Periyar) and Ambedkar.

Mr. Mevani said that it was the Buddha who first condemned the caste system in India and then Basaveshwara who spent his life fighting the caste system and untouchability.

Further, Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, tried to eradicate the caste system. Today, a safai karamchari’s son can become an IAS officer. This is the strength of the Constitution, he said.

The BJP-led Modi government at the Centre is trying to “snatch reservation” by privatizing public sector undertakings, he added.

