BJP, RSS ideology is poisonous: Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the “ideology of the RSS and the BJP is poisonous” and the people “would die soon if they consumed it.”

Speaking after participating in the birth anniversary function of Dalit leader Jagjivan Ram at the Congress party officer here, he said “RSS and BJP are like poison. If you taste them, you will die” and appealed to the people not to support the BJP in the coming by-elections in Karnataka, and Assembly elections in other States.

The BJP was neither respecting the Constitution nor democracy. The saffron party has been following divisive politics to secure power in one State after the other, the Congress leader alleged.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, Mr. Kharge said Mr. Modi lied about his participation in the freedom struggle of that country. “Mr. Modi should have also said that he had participated in the freedom struggle of India,” he said sarcastically.

Mr. Kharge said the Prime Minister and the BJP sidelined leaders such as L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi citing their age was more than 75 years. Now the same party has fielded 88-year-old E. Sreedharan in the Assembly elections in Kerala. Why does the BJP follow different policies for different persons, he asked.

Senior leaders participated in the function and paid floral tributes to the Dalit leader