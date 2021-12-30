Karnataka

BJP retains hold

The BJP has retained its hold on Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council by winning 18 of 35 wards of the urban local body. The counting of votes polled on December 28, was held on Thursday.

The Congress won 12 seats, JD(S) secured two seats, SDPI won a seat for the first time and Independents won the remaining two. All three major parties – BJP, Congress and JD(S) – retained their position as they were in the previous elections. The BJP continues to hold power in the CMC for the third consecutive time.

The counting was done at IDSG College in the town. The BJP workers celebrated the occasion.


