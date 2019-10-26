BJP responsible for delay in MCC council election: Ivan

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, alleged here on Saturday that the BJP was responsible for the delay in holding election to Mangaluru City Corporation council by about seven months.

Addressing presspersons, he alleged that the delay was due to some BJP members approaching the court questioning ward-wise reservation. A division bench of the High Court and later the Supreme Court had rejected the objections.

Quota for women, SC/ST

The earlier government had announced ward-wise reservations as per the aspirations of the Constitution reserving 50% seats to women and 25% to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates.

But the BJP approached the court questioning this reservation.

Mr. D’Souza said the Congress has taken the council election seriously.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has sent five observers in connection with the November 12 election. The party has received more than 250 applications seeking ticket to contest from 60 wards. The party will scrutinise it and announce the candidates next week.

Campaign

He said once the candidates are finalised, party workers will hold corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns.