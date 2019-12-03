BJP releases manifesto

Promising to develop K.R. Pet into a model constituency, the BJP on Monday released the manifesto for the byelection to K.R. Pet Assembly constituency in the district on December 5.
Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, B.Y. Vijayendra and other leaders released the ‘Nava Krishna Raja Pete’ (New K.R. Pet) manifesto that assured to “comprehensively develop” the constituency. “The party is committed to improve infrastructure facilities in K.R. Pet taluk, which is the native taluk of CM B.S. Yediyurappa”, Mr. Vijayendra said.
According to him, nearly 80% of villages in K.R. Pet taluk lack good roads.
Mr. Yediyurappa had sanctioned ₹800 crore for K.R. Pet when he was CM in 2008. He will take measures to develop the constituency now, said Mr. Ashwath Narayan.
