BJP regains Ballari

The Congress suffered a severe setback after the BJP regained its hold on the Ballari parliamentary constituency.

The BJP’s Y. Devendrappa won by 55,707 votes against the Congress’ V.S. Ugrappa, who was seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Devendrappa polled 6,16,388 votes while Mr. Ugrappa secured 5,60,681 votes.

Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer, declared the result and handed over the certificate to Mr. Devendrappa.

As counting began, it appeared that it would be a see-saw battle after the BJP secured the initial lead and the Congress then took a thin lead in the seventh round.

But from the eighth round, the BJP took the lead and maintained it till the 19th round.