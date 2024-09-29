GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP ‘rebels’ say 38 of them have complained to high command against Vijayendra’s style of functioning

Updated - September 29, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP “rebel” leaders made their presence felt yet again by holding a meeting in Davangere on Sunday and said 38 of them had complained to the party high command against the style of functioning of their State president B.Y. Vijayendra. At the same time, they made it clear that they are not seeking change of the State president.

Around 40 leaders, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and former MPs Pratap Simha and G.M. Siddeshwar, attended the meeting.

The leaders, however, claimed the meeting was not intended to oppose Mr. Vijayendra. They said they had gathered to express solidarity with some Hindutva leaders who were arrested during the recent Ganesha festival.

Leaders such as Mr. Simha and Mr. Siddeshwar stuck to this stand while Mr. Yatnal admitted there was some dissidence in the party. They visited the house of a party worker who was arrested.

“There is some dissidence in the State BJP. There is no doubt about it. But we have not gathered here to oppose Mr. Vijayendra. It is beyond our authority to change him. We have some issues with his style of functioning and around 38 of us have complained about this to the party high command. I am confident that they will take an appropriate decision. The high command has instructed us not to make public statements about the issue and we will not talk much,” he said. To a query, he said they had not insisted on the change of the State president and that there was no discussion about it in the Sunday’s meeting.

To a query, he said there was no horse-trading in his party. “It is not an accepted practice. Some of our legislators may be ready for it, but our party high command will not allow it,” he said.

He claimed there would be a political revolution in the State by December. The revolution that he referred to was not about his party, but about the government, he later said.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had enough enemies in his own party. “There are several leaders who are rich and powerful who want to occupy the CM’s chair. They are waiting to strike with a thousand crore rupees,” Mr. Yatnal claimed. To a query, he said such ambitious leaders were there in all parties, including the BJP. “The State BJP definitely has some such leaders. Most of them have amassed wealth from corrupt practices. You know about cash counting machines being recovered from a leader’s house in the past,” he said.

Former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has vocally opposed Mr. Vijayendra, did not attend the meeting that was held at GMIT, an engineering college owned by the family of Mr. Siddeshwar.

Published - September 29, 2024 09:29 pm IST

