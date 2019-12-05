BJP rebel candidate Kaviraj Urs booked for violating Model Code of Conduct

Kaviraj Urs, an Independent candidate contesting at Vijayanagara constituency after raising a banner of revolt in BJP, was booked for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Thursday.

As per the information provided by the Returning Officer Sheik Tanveer Asif, Mr. Urs, who was a voter bearing a serial number 644 at the polling station number 198, distributed sweets to voters while exercising his franchise.

Taking his action as a violation of MCC, he was booked under the Representation of the People Act – 1951.