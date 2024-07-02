ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Raitha Morcha stage protest against price hike

Published - July 02, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders and workers staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday protesting against the Congress government for hiking the prices of milk, petrol and diesel. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Members and supporters of the BJP Raitha Morcha, Mysuru, on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Zilla Panchayat office here protesting against the Siddaramaiah government for increasing the prices of milk, petrol and diesel and demanded immediate roll back of the prices of the essential commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing the Congress government of increasing the prices and burdening the common people for funding its guarantee schemes, the protest, led by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP city president L. Nagendra and District BJP president L.R. Mahadevaswamy, condemned the Siddaramaiah government for the price hike and described it as “anti-people”.

The protesters alleged that development works have come to a standstill with the government spending a huge sum of money on the guarantees.

Shouting slogans against the Congress government, they demanded that the prices of petrol and diesel, milk, stamp duty on property registrations must be rolled back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US