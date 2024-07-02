GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP Raitha Morcha stage protest against price hike

Published - July 02, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders and workers staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday protesting against the Congress government for hiking the prices of milk, petrol and diesel.

BJP leaders and workers staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday protesting against the Congress government for hiking the prices of milk, petrol and diesel. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Members and supporters of the BJP Raitha Morcha, Mysuru, on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Zilla Panchayat office here protesting against the Siddaramaiah government for increasing the prices of milk, petrol and diesel and demanded immediate roll back of the prices of the essential commodities.

Accusing the Congress government of increasing the prices and burdening the common people for funding its guarantee schemes, the protest, led by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, BJP city president L. Nagendra and District BJP president L.R. Mahadevaswamy, condemned the Siddaramaiah government for the price hike and described it as “anti-people”.

The protesters alleged that development works have come to a standstill with the government spending a huge sum of money on the guarantees.

Shouting slogans against the Congress government, they demanded that the prices of petrol and diesel, milk, stamp duty on property registrations must be rolled back.

