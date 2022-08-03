BJP questions propriety of holding grand event

August 03, 2022 21:55 IST

The ruling BJP on Wednesday questioned the propriety of holding a mega event to mark the 75th birthday of Siddaramaiah on a grand scale when the State is faced with heavy rains and there have been murders in Dakshina Kannada.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar said celebrations could have been toned down considering the suffering of people.

In fact, this was the reason why the BJP cancelled its ‘Janotsava’ programme that had been scheduled to mark the government’s anniversary, he said.

He remarked that the programme, which saw the participation of a large number of people, was actually a political message given by Mr. Siddaramaiah to the Congress high command and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar that he cannot be sidelined in the party. “The programme will intensify the internal tussle in the Congress,” he said.