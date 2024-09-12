BJP questions appointment of KPCC office-bearers to govt. advertisements panel

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok has taken exception to the government appointing Congress office-bearers as members of the Information Department’s Media Advertisement Review Committee.

Pointing out that KPCC spokesperson Ramesh Babu and KPCC general secretary Ramachandrappa have been appointed members of the four-member committee that looks into government advertisements, Mr. Ashok wondered if they had any relevant qualification or expertise to be in such a committee.

Arguing that retired editors of media houses or retired officials from the advertisement wing of the Information Department should have been made members of such a committee, he wondered if the government was trying to indirectly control the media through such political appointments.

