BJP protest today against lack of development work in Bengaluru

The BJP is set to stage a protest on Tuesday against the Congress government’s alleged failure to undertake development works in Bengaluru.

BJP Bengaluru North president S. Harish told reporters on Monday that the protest would be held under the leadership of BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok. He said the BJP’s MPs, MLAs, and MLC from Bengaluru and former members of the BBMP would participate in the protest being staged at Freedom Park.

He alleged that though various low-lying areas of Bengaluru city were facing problems due to waterlogging after heavy rains, the government did nothing to mitigate the issue due to lack of funds. He alleged that the government did not even have money to fill the potholes. He alleged that no new development work had been initiated in Bengaluru after the Congress formed its government.

