BJP protest seeking a probe into the alleged pro-Pakistan slogans raised

February 28, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Yuva Morcha members staged a protest against the Congress in Mysuru on Wednesday against alleged pro-Pakistan statements raised by the supporters of a Congress MP. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest in the city on Wednesday seeking a probe into the alleged pro-Pakistan slogans raised by followers of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nasir Hussain in the Vidhana Soudha.

The incident allegedly took place after the declaration of the results for the Rajya Sabha the elections to which were held on Tuesday.

The BJP Yuva Morcha members in Mysuru demanded a probe into the incident and called for a crackdown on “anti-national” elements.

The Yuva Morcha members tried to march from the BJP party office to the Congress office but their attempt was foiled by the police who took them into custody.

