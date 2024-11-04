BJP protest over Wakf issue in Mysuru

The BJP staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Monday to oppose the issue of notices to farmers alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP workers, who gathered near the KMF milk dairy on Bannur road and marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a protest, shouting slogans against the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the notices issued to some farmers in different parts of the State alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

The protestors demanded the resignation of Minister for Wakf and Minorities Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest by BJP in Mysuru on Monday was part of the state-wide protest held by the BJP on the issue of Wakf.

The protestors, who also accused the Congress government of being “anti-Hindu, anti-Mutts and anti-Temples”, also sought an amendment to the Wakf Act.

BJP leaders including Mysuru city BJP president L. Nagendra were part of the protest.

The BJP organised the protest even after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued directions to withdraw the notices issued to farmers alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.