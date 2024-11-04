ADVERTISEMENT

BJP protest over Wakf issue in Mysuru

Published - November 04, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP workers led by Mysuru city president L. Nagendra submitting a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju protesting against the issue of notices to farmers alleging encroachment of Wakf land. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The BJP staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Monday to oppose the issue of notices to farmers alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP workers, who gathered near the KMF milk dairy on Bannur road and marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a protest, shouting slogans against the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the notices issued to some farmers in different parts of the State alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

The protestors demanded the resignation of Minister for Wakf and Minorities Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest by BJP in Mysuru on Monday was part of the state-wide protest held by the BJP on the issue of Wakf.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protestors, who also accused the Congress government of being “anti-Hindu, anti-Mutts and anti-Temples”, also sought an amendment to the Wakf Act.

BJP leaders including Mysuru city BJP president L. Nagendra were part of the protest.

The BJP organised the protest even after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued directions to withdraw the notices issued to farmers alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US